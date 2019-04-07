Listen Live Sports

Highway Patrol officer killed, 2 other people hurt in crash

April 7, 2019 1:33 am
 
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California Highway Patrol Officer was killed and at least two other people were injured in a crash on a freeway in Lake Elsinore, the Los Angeles Times reports .

The CHP and the Riverside County Fire Department say the crash on Interstate 15 occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. As of 8 p.m., all southbound lanes between Nichols Road and Indian Truck Trail remained closed, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The CHP on its Facebook page identified the motorcycle officer killed in the crash as Sgt. Steve Licon, the Times reports. Authorities told the Times that it appears that Licon was hit by an “errant driver” while conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of the freeway.

“Our hearts are heavy after the immeasurable loss of a friend, father, husband, and hero,” the CHP said in a statement. “Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here.”

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

