The Associated Press
 
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

April 9, 2019 5:07 pm
 
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, breaking an eight-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index.

Industrial, financial and technology companies accounted for much of the slide. The sell-off came as traders weighed growing trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union, and a report forecasting dimmer global economic growth this year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 17.57 points, or 0.6%, to 2,878.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 190.44 points, or 0.7%, to 26,150.58.

The Nasdaq composite slid 44.61 points, or 0.6%, to 7,909.28.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 19.32 points, or 1.2%, or 1,559.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 274.41 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 29.41 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.87 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 371.35 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 2,823.12 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,274 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 211.12 points, or 15.7%.

