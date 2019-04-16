Listen Live Sports

In Ivory Coast, Ivanka Trump talks women’s rights

April 16, 2019 4:47 pm
 
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivanka Trump met with the vice president of Ivory Coast as part of a trip to Africa focused on women’s economic development.

The president’s daughter and senior adviser arrived in the country Tuesday, traveling from Ethiopia. She met with Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan at the presidential palace.

Gender inequality is a serious issue in Ivory Coast. A 2018 gender gap report from the World Economic Forum ranked it 131 out of 144 countries. The government has pledged to improve conditions for women as part of the terms for a grant from the U.S. government-funded Millennium Challenge Corporation.

The White House said the meeting focused on Ivory Coast changes, including efforts on behalf of and current barriers for women.

