India’s Congress party chief files election nomination

April 10, 2019 3:42 am
 
AMETHI, India (AP) — India’s Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for another term as a member of Parliament from Amethi, a family bastion in the vote-rich state of Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is running for a seat from Rae Bareli, another city in Uttar Pradesh, joined her son in Amethi on Wednesday, a day before voting in India’s multi-phase national elections begins for the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party manager of the eastern half of Uttar Pradesh, and her husband, were also present.

Up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh are 80 of the Lok Sahba’s 543 elected seats.

Gandhi is also running from Wayanad in Kerala state.

