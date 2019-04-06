Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran says it seeks peace and stability in Yemen, entire regi

April 6, 2019 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country wants an end to the war in Yemen.

Speaking after a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Saturday, Rouhani said: “The war in Yemen should finish soon and the solution to the Yemeni crisis should be a political one. “

Tehran supports the Houthi rebels in Yemen who are fighting against a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government..

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.