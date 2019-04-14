Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran summons French ambassador over colleague’s tweet

April 14, 2019 10:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reports the foreign ministry has summoned France’s ambassador to Tehran over remarks made on Twitter by his colleague in Washington.

Ambassador Philippe Thiebaud was being asked Sunday to explain why the French ambassador to the U.S., Gerard Araud, had tweeted that “sanctions could be reimposed” on Iran once the 2015 nuclear deal expires after 10 years.

Araud said Saturday that because “Russia is providing enriched uranium” to Iran, Tehran shouldn’t need to be “massively enriching uranium after the JCPOA,” using the acronym for the nuclear deal signed with world powers, including France.

ISNA says Iran’s foreign ministry has called Araud’s remarks “unacceptable” and in “open violation” of the nuclear deal.

Advertisement

Under the nuclear deal, Iran capped its uranium enrichment activities in return to ending sanctions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.