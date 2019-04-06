Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran’s top leader urges Iraqi PM to remove US forces

April 6, 2019 1:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader has warned visiting Iraqi prime minister about a lengthy presence of U.S. forces in Iran’s neighboring Arab country.

The website of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday quotes him as telling Adel Abdul-Mahdi that Iraq’s government should take measures to remove American forces quickly. He says the longer the U.S. forces are there, the more difficult it will be to remove them.

Some 5,200 troops are stationed in Iraq as part of a security agreement with the Iraqi government to advise, assist and support the country’s troops in the fight against the Islamic State.

Tehran sees the U.S. military presence at its doorstep in Iraq as a threat — one that could also undermine Iran’s influence over Baghdad.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.