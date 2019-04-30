Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israel swears in new parliament amid call for unity

April 30, 2019 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, are being sworn in three weeks after a tumultuous national election.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday delivered a message of national unity to the 120 members of parliament ahead of the swearing in ceremony in Jerusalem, calling upon them “to fight for our common home where secular, religious, ultra-Orthodox, Jews and Arabs … right and left can find themselves equal.”

He urged them to “put down the cudgels of elections and to clean up the mess” after the “difficult election campaign” that saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevail.

Netanyahu has been tasked with building a governing coalition after his Likud party and its ultra-Orthodox and nationalist allies won a 65-seat majority. Simultaneously, the long-serving premier faces an upcoming hearing over a battery of corruption allegations.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.