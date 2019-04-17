Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Japan reports exports, trade surplus slid in March

April 17, 2019 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports declined in March as shipments to China dropped more than 9%, pulling the nation’s trade surplus sharply lower.

The data released Wednesday by the Finance Ministry was more or less in line with forecasts.

It said total exports for the world’s 3rd largest economy fell 2.4% from a year earlier while imports rose 1%.

Exports to the U.S., Japan’s biggest single overseas market, rose slightly while imports fell, increasing the politically sensitive trade surplus by nearly 10%.

Advertisement

The report came as Japan and the U.S. finished launching trade talks aimed at clinching an agreement aimed at redressing that imbalance, which totaled $67.6 billion in 2018 according to U.S. figures.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office said he and Japan’s trade minister Toshimitsu Motegi agreed to continue talks soon.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.