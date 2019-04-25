Listen Live Sports

Japan’s Abe talks trade with EU chiefs ahead of US visit

April 25, 2019 12:12 pm
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and top European Union officials are discussing trade, bilateral ties and North Korea, on the latest leg of Abe’s international tour to prepare for the G-20 summit in June.

The Japanese premier, EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are likely Thursday to underline their support for open trade and the rules-based multilateral order, ahead of Abe’s stopover in Washington.

Abe is also expected to raise concerns about the impact of Britain leaving the 28-nation EU, given the number of Japanese companies operating in the U.K.

The diplomats will also assess progress with an EU-Japan trade agreement that took effect in February. It removes most of the 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) that EU companies pay in export duties to Japan.

