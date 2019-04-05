Sheriff fired in Florida shooting appeals judge’s ruling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff is appealing a judge’s ruling to dismiss a lawsuit alleging Florida’s governor improperly suspended him for failing to prevent the Parkland school shooting.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order removing Scott Israel as Broward County sheriff was consistent with the Florida Constitution.

DeSantis has said Israel displayed poor leadership and failed to keep children safe during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The sheriff has said DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority and interfered with the public’s right to determine their elected official. Israel’s attorneys issued a statement after filing the appeal Friday, saying the governor’s use of suspension power is so important it must be decided by an appellate court.

