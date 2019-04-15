Listen Live Sports

Julián Castro raises $1.1M in first quarter of 2020 race

April 15, 2019 2:51 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro says he raised $1.1 million in the first quarter of his 2020 run.

The former San Antonio mayor’s numbers, released Monday, lag well behind other contenders in the crowded field of Democrats. He’s also short of the 65,000-donor threshold to guarantee a spot in the first debates this summer, though Castro has met the polling criteria to get on the stage.

Castro says he knows he’s not a front-runner but believes momentum is building. His campaign says they’ve raised an additional $570,000 since the start of April.

Castro has made immigration a central part of his early campaign and has vowed to visit all 50 states.

Bernie Sanders leads the money race so far , with the Vermont senator pulling in $18 million.

