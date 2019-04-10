Listen Live Sports

July hearing expected in Obama health care law case

April 10, 2019 1:09 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans says it will hear arguments this summer on a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn former President Barack Obama’s health insurance law.

An order Wednesday from Judge Leslie Southwick says the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit agreed to a request from parties in the case for a fast-tracked hearing in July. A date was not set, but defenders of the Affordable Care Act expect oral arguments between July 9 and 12.

Trump is backing Texas and other Republican-led states as they seek to overturn the law, arguing that congressional repeal of its unpopular fines on people who remain uninsured has rendered it unconstitutional.

A federal district court judge agreed. A coalition of Democratic-led states is appealing as it defends the law, often called “Obamacare.”

