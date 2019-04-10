Listen Live Sports

Kentucky districts get subpoenas related to teacher absences

April 10, 2019 5:50 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district has received a subpoena from Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration seeking the names of teachers who might have used sick days to rally at the state Capitol.

The sickouts forced some districts to shut down a few days while Kentucky’s legislature was in session this year, drawing Bevin’s criticism. Teachers’ concerns included a tax-credit bill for families sending children to private schools. The bill died.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet sent the subpoena Wednesday to Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville. A school district spokesman confirmed its receipt.

Officials in two other Kentucky districts — Oldham and Bullitt counties — said school officials also received subpoenas involving teacher absences.

Labor Cabinet spokeswoman Haley Bradburn says the matter’s been referred to the Office of Inspector General, adding the cabinet doesn’t comment on OIG inquiries.

