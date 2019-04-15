Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Kerrey decides not to speak at Jesuit college’s ceremonies

April 15, 2019 1:10 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Democratic Sen. Bob Kerrey says he has decided not to address graduates and their families at a Jesuit college in Omaha because he doesn’t want his support for abortion rights to be a distraction.

Kerrey told Creighton University’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, in a letter that the May 18 commencement “should be a moment of celebration and not disrupted by politics.”

The state Republican Party’s executive director, Ryan Hamilton, said last week that Creighton should find a different speaker and “take a stand for their pro-life values.” He disagreed Monday that the issue is political.

Kerrey says he supports Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Hendrickson told the campus that he appreciated Kerry’s desire not to shift the focus away from students.

Kerrey also served as Nebraska’s governor.

