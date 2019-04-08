Klobuchar says she raised $5.2M in 7 weeks for 2020 bid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she raised $5.2 million in seven weeks after announcing her 2020 bid.

The Minnesota senator said Monday she ended the first quarter with $7 million cash on hand. That includes more than $3 million from her 2018 Senate campaign.

Klobuchar had a small fundraising edge over New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who said he raised over $5 million in the two months after entering the 2020 primary.

Their first-quarter numbers were dwarfed by some other candidates. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he raised more than $18 million, while California Sen. Kamala Harris brought in $12 million. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says he raised over $7 million.

Advertisement

Klobuchar says her average online contribution was $40 and 85% of donors gave less than $100.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.