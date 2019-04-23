Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kushner: Middle East peace plan to be unveiled after Ramadan

April 23, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The White House is planning to release its long-awaited Middle East peace plan in the next few months.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday that it would be unveiled sometime after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year ends on June 4.

Kushner, speaking at a conference sponsored by Time Magazine, said the plan was originally poised to be released earlier this year but was delayed after elections were called in Israel.

Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, would not discuss any details of the plan, including whether it would endorse a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Advertisement

The peace proposal has been in the works for two years and the process has been greeted with skepticism both on Capitol Hill and in global capitals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.