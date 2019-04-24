Landslide win for lesbian former police chief as Tampa mayor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa’s openly gay former police chief has been elected mayor in a landslide victory.

Voters elected 59-year-old Jane Castor in a runoff against 76-year-old retired banker and philanthropist David Stratz.

Castor said her victory with more than 73% of the 53,144 votes cast on Tuesday sends “a resounding message that Tampa is a positive community.”

Castor is Tampa’s first openly gay mayor-elect. She had come within 2 percentage points of winning the March 5 general election.

Stratz spent nearly $5 million on his campaign. He told his supporters it’s now time to rally around the new mayor. Both are Democrats.

Castor succeeds outgoing Mayor Bob Buckhorn in the non-partisan office.

