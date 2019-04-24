Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Landslide win for lesbian former police chief as Tampa mayor

April 24, 2019 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa’s openly gay former police chief has been elected mayor in a landslide victory.

Voters elected 59-year-old Jane Castor in a runoff against 76-year-old retired banker and philanthropist David Stratz.

Castor said her victory with more than 73% of the 53,144 votes cast on Tuesday sends “a resounding message that Tampa is a positive community.”

Castor is Tampa’s first openly gay mayor-elect. She had come within 2 percentage points of winning the March 5 general election.

Advertisement

Stratz spent nearly $5 million on his campaign. He told his supporters it’s now time to rally around the new mayor. Both are Democrats.

Castor succeeds outgoing Mayor Bob Buckhorn in the non-partisan office.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.