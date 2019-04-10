Listen Live Sports

Lawyer announces 2020 bid for Baltimore mayor’s office

April 10, 2019 6:18 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — An ex-Maryland deputy attorney general says he’s running for Baltimore’s highest office as first-term Mayor Catherine Pugh is embroiled in a political scandal.

Thiru Vignarajah’s Wednesday announcement comes as the state prosecutor is investigating Pugh for questionable sales of her children’s books. The Democrat mayor has taken an indefinite leave of absence, citing medical reasons.

Vignarajah is the first Baltimore Democrat officially announcing a 2020 mayoral candidacy. He says Baltimore’s in crisis and won’t achieve its “full promise until we end the bloodshed and root out political corruption.”

He’s a prominent lawyer who recently represented the state before Maryland’s highest court in their review of a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit “Serial” podcast. He made an unsuccessful bid last year to become the city’s top prosecutor.

