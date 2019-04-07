Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Legal foreign resident sues Hawaii over gun license laws

April 7, 2019 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A foreign citizen living legally in Hawaii is suing the state over laws preventing him from obtaining a gun license.

The Garden Island reported Sunday that United Kingdom citizen Andrew Roberts filed the federal civil lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Honolulu.

The lawsuit says Hawaii statutes restricting gun ownership on the basis of citizenship are unconstitutional denials of equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The newspaper reports that Roberts, a director for the Hawaii Firearms Coalition, moved to Hawaii from England 12 years ago and established legal residency.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Roberts says this is his third gun rights lawsuit in Hawaii since 2015.

The newspaper reports Hawaii has some of the nation’s strictest gun laws and is the only state that requires firearms to be registered at a statewide level.

___

Information from: The Garden Island, http://thegardenisland.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.