The Associated Press
 
Mali’s prime minister resigns amid criticism over insecurity

April 19, 2019 4:22 am
 
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s prime minister has resigned after pressure over growing insecurity in the West African nation including a recent massacre.

The president’s office announced Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga’s resignation late Thursday and said a new government will be set up after consultation with “all political forces.”

Mali’s government has faced criticism amid deadly attacks in the central part of the country as wary communities accuse residents of supporting extremist groups.

One attack last month killed 154 people in a village dominated by the Muslim Peuhl ethnic group. The leader of the ethnic Dogon militia suspected in the massacre has denied his fighters were involved.

The United Nations has said hundreds of people were killed last year in such attacks as the extremist threat moves from the north into more populated areas.

