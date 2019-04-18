Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man accused of plotting IS-inspired attack due back in court

April 18, 2019 5:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington is due back in court later this month for his arraignment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo is scheduled to preside over the April 29 arraignment for 28-year-old Rondell Henry at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland.

DiGirolamo previously ordered Henry detained on a charge of driving a stolen vehicle across state lines.

Police arrested Henry on March 28 after finding a U-Haul van he allegedly stole and parked at the National Harbor. Authorities say Henry told investigators he planned to carry out a truck attack similar to one that killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016.

Advertisement

A defense attorney urged the magistrate to be skeptical of authorities’ claims.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.