Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man pleads guilty to riot conspiracy in Virginia rally

April 29, 2019 1:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A member of a white supremacist group has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to riot at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Thomas Walter Gillen is one of four California men prosecutors identified as members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group that trains in fighting techniques.

Gillen entered his guilty plea on Monday. Another member, Cole Evan White, pleaded guilty to the same charge in November.

All four men were accused of committing violent acts during a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia and the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said Gillen admitted that he and other RAM members attended the rally and other political demonstrations in California “to incite and commit acts of violence.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.