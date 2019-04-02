Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man shot in police car chase is jailed on murder charges

April 2, 2019 5:11 am
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man shot by police during a car chase has since been released from the hospital and jailed.

News outlets report 31-year-old Clifford Gilberto Landers was jailed Friday on charges including failing to stop at a stop sign and attempt to commit murder. University of Alabama in Huntsville spokesman Ray Garner says campus police last week tried to pull over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations, but the driver fled.

He says the campus officers gave chase and were later joined by additional officers from the Huntsville police department. He says the driver then rammed two campus police vehicles, attempted to run over an officer and was shot by campus police.

Landers was hospitalized in critical condition. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

