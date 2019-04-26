Listen Live Sports

Manchin: over $4M coming to fix water system in W.Va. county

April 26, 2019 5:03 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says more than $4 million is coming to a West Virginia county to improve its aging water treatment infrastructure.

The West Virginia Democrat on Thursday announced the funding for Grantsville, which has the majority of residents in Calhoun County.

He says a $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be matched by more than $3 million in federal and local funds for the repairs.

The money will go toward renovating the local water treatment plant, building a new ground water tanks as well as other fixes to the aging water infrastructure.

In a press release, Manchin says the improvements will ensure that people in the area have clean drinking water.

