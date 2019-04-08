Maryland General Assembly overrides veto of oyster bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — One day after longtime Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch died, the state Senate has voted to override a veto of a bill he championed to permanently protect five oyster sanctuaries under Maryland law.

They did it on the last day of the state’s legislative session, as lawmakers grieved the death of Speaker Michael Busch. The House had voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto last week.

Busch died Sunday at age 72. He’s being remembered as a champion of the Chesapeake Bay,

Before Monday’s vote, senators recalled the longest-serving House speaker in Maryland history as a mentor and coach to many lawmakers over the years.

Lawmakers have scheduled a joint session late Monday night to honor Busch. They plan to gather in the House of Delegates at 11:30 p.m.

