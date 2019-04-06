Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland House advances bill to increase renewable energy

April 6, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has advanced a measure to increase Maryland’s use of renewable energy.

The House gave the bill preliminary approval Saturday. The Senate has passed the measure, but the House made some changes.

The Senate bill would have eliminated trash incineration as eligible for subsidies like wind and solar energy, a provision that was in the bill initially. But the House put the provision back in to allow waste-to-energy to be in the “top tier” of renewable energy.

The bill would increase the state’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard from 25% by 2020 to 50% by 2030.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The differences in the bill would need to be reconciled before the General Assembly adjourns Monday at midnight.

Supporters say it would increase jobs in the renewable energy field.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.