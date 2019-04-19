Listen Live Sports

Maryland law authorizes campus police force at Johns Hopkins

April 19, 2019 7:34 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A new Maryland law allows Johns Hopkins University to set up its own armed police force at its Baltimore campuses.

Hopkins President Ronald Daniels says the small force of 100 officers will be subject to the highest standards of constitutional policing. He says the university will strive to create a model that “reflects our community’s values of diversity, equity and respect.”

The law signed Thursday by Gov. Larry Hogan will go into effect July 1.

The measure has sparked debate between those who want to increase campus safety as Baltimore struggles with violent crime and those who fear police profiling.

In addition to support in both chambers of the General Assembly, supporters have included billionaire alumnus Michael Bloomberg. A group of student opponents and some faculty have conducted multiple protests.

