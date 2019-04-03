Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland police: Officer justified in fatally shooting man

April 3, 2019 9:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police department has concluded that one of its officers was justified in fatally shooting a man last year during a confrontation captured on body camera video.

Prosecutors already had ruled out any criminal charges against Officer Anand Badgujar before Wednesday’s announcement by the Montgomery County Police Department.

The department says its administrative investigation of the June 2018 shooting death of Robert White, a 41-year-old black man, found that the officer’s use of deadly force was “lawful and justified.”

In a memo dated March 26, Police Chief J. Thomas Manger says body camera footage shows White escalated the situation by attacking Badgujar and “putting him in grave danger.”

Advertisement

White didn’t brandish a weapon, but police say investigators found a folding knife in his right front pocket.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.