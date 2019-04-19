Listen Live Sports

Mayor charged with pointing gun at minors in park steps down

April 19, 2019 11:01 am
 
DERRY, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of a small town in Pennsylvania is stepping down after being charged with pointing a gun at kids in a park.

The lawyer for Derry Mayor Kevin Gross said Friday that he has resigned less than a week after being accused of pointing the gun.

The 38-year-old mayor turned over more than 50 guns on a district judge’s order.

He is accused of assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Defense lawyer Timothy Andrews says he denies the allegations but stepped down because he felt the case was detracting from his ability to govern.

Police say Gross also pointed the gun at three teenage girls who were bystanders and told them to put their phones and other belongings on a bench.

Derry is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

