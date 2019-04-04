Listen Live Sports

Mayor-elect wants re-examination of code of silence case

April 4, 2019 8:34 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot wants her former colleagues at the U.S attorney’s office to re-examine the acquittals of three police officers accused of covering up the police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

A judge in January found the officers not guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

Former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and former Detective David March were accused of lying in their reports to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of murdering McDonald.

In an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Lightfoot said federal prosecutors should reopen their grand jury investigation. She says if they determine there are no civil rights violations they can bring against the officers, “they need to have a fulsome grand jury report.”

Martin Preib of the Fraternal Order of Police says Lightfoot’s appeal is “disappointing.”

