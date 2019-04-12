Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Melania Trump, Karen Pence to tour Fort Bragg

April 12, 2019 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump and Karen Pence will get an up-close look at the military’s special operations capabilities when they visit Fort Bragg next week.

The White House says the wives of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan a Monday stop at the Fayetteville, North Carolina, installation, home of the Airborne and Army Special Operations. They will tour the base, learn how the military’s elite special operators are chosen and trained, and visit with students who attend middle school there.

The first lady will also address military personnel and their families.

Both women have taken an interest in the military and military families.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mrs. Pence’s only son is a Marine. She launched a campaign last year to help military spouses get access to services.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.