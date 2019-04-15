Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Merkel voices concern about situation in Libya, Sudan

April 15, 2019 1:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expressing concern about the human rights situation in Libya and Sudan while calling for an improved approach to the factors that force people to migrate.

Merkel said before a meeting Monday with the head of the U.N. refugee agency that “the challenges (of migration) continue to be gigantic.”

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the escalation of fighting in Libya made it difficult to work in the refugee camps there. He thanked Germany for its support of migrants in Libya and elsewhere.

Separately, Merkel talked to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on the phone about the political instability in Libya and Sudan. She says Germany supports the Sudanese opposition’s demand for the military government to hand power over to a civilian administration.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.