Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico president sets aside education reform

April 16, 2019 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered his Cabinet ministers Tuesday to ignore the education reforms put in place by the previous administration while congress tries to work out replacement legislation.

López Obrador sent a memorandum saying the reforms he promised to repeal upon taking office should no longer guide government actions. He said congress is trying to reach consensus with teacher unions and parents on new legislation.

His instructions also said the treasury ministry will control the teachers’ payroll.

The constitutional changes passed under President Enrique Peña Nieto aimed to modernize Mexico’s public schools and take control from the powerful teachers’ unions.

Advertisement

The overhaul called for examinations and evaluations for teachers, and it ended union control of hiring and promotions of teachers. It also sought to end the practice of teachers selling their posts to others.

The president’s decree drew criticism from some opposition legislators as well as others.

Former supreme court justice José Ramón Cossío said via Twitter that López Obrador’s move would be easily challenged in court.

René Jiménez, coordinator for the Peña Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, called the order “an unconstitutional act.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.