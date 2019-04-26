Listen Live Sports

Michigan cop returning to job after veteran arrest uproar

April 26, 2019 2:07 pm
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan police say an officer accused by activists of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran did not violate department policy through his action.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release Friday Capt. Curtis VanderKooi will return to work Monday. He was placed on leave Feb. 28.

Activists called for VanderKooi’s firing after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man and U.S. citizen. VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez’ November arrest at a hospital, referring to him as “loco,” or crazy.

Officials say it was “appropriate to coach” VanderKooi after an investigation found “unprofessional conduct.”

An appeal will be heard by the Civilian Appeals Board on May 15.

