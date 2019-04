Mississippi politico in skit that had others in blackface

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white Republican running for Mississippi attorney general says he’s “embarrassed” and regrets taking part in a college skit 40 years ago in which other actors wore blackface.

Andy Taggart says Thursday he doesn’t remember the skit.

A photo in the 1979 yearbook for Mississippi College, a Baptist school, shows Taggart and three other white students depicting poker players during recruiting for a social club. A person in blackface was speaking to them.

The governor and attorney general of Virginia, both Democrats, came under sharp criticism this year after saying they had worn blackface in college in the 1980s.

Taggart advocates removing the Confederate battle emblem from the Mississippi state flag, saying it’s divisive. He says he tries to “treat every person with dignity and respect.”

