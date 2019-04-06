Listen Live Sports

Missouri man charged with threatening Sen. Josh Hawley

April 6, 2019 11:05 pm
 
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in a social media message.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jeremy Cawthon appeared in federal court Friday in St. Louis for a brief hearing on a charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

An arrest affidavit says the FBI was contacted on April 1 about the Facebook threat, in which Cawthon is accused of writing to the senator from Missouri that “I will kill you before I allow you to continue a dictatorship of monetary and religious systems….”

Cawthon has asked a judge to appoint a lawyer for him. The judge ordered Cawthon held until next week, when a hearing will be held to determine if he should be kept in jail until trial.

Prosecutors plan to present the case to a grand jury next Thursday.

Hawley spokeswoman Kelli Ford said the senator appreciates “the vigilance of the law enforcement community.”

Authorities said Friday that a western New York man had been charged with threatening to kill Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota. She is one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

