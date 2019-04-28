Listen Live Sports

Moulton, an Iraq War veteran, says Trump ‘is not a patriot’

April 28, 2019 1:58 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iraq War veteran who is running for president says President Donald Trump “is not a patriot.”

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump’s doctor lied to get him out of serving in the Vietnam War. Moulton said twice of Trump, “He’s not a patriot.” Moulton said the president “used his father’s connections to get a doctor to lie about bone spurs, so he could stay home.”

The president has never served in the military. He obtained several deferments to avoid going to Vietnam, including one attained with a physician’s letter stating that he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Moulton also said Trump’s friendliness toward Russia and his criticism of the late Sen. John McCain disqualify the president as a patriot.

