The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Moulton: Biden should apologize to Hill

April 28, 2019 2:14 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Should Joe Biden apologize to Anita Hill?

One Democrat running for president says yes, but not everyone agrees.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton says the former vice president should apologize for the way Hill was treated during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Moulton said Hill “was treated terribly” when she testified to Biden’s committee in 1991 that Thomas had sexually harassed her. Moulton added: “I think he should apologize.”

Biden said on NBC he was sorry “for the way she got treated” but added that, “I don’t think I treated her badly.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden’s led a “good life” and should not start apologizing now “for all the policy positions and decisions he’s made.”

The South Carolina Republican said on CBS: That would be “disappointing.”

