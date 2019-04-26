Listen Live Sports

Naval Academy police chief fired amid sex harassment claims

April 26, 2019
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The police chief at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland’s capital has been fired amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The Capital reports Naval Support Activity Annapolis police Chief Lance Royce was fired Thursday. Spokesman Ed Zeigler declined to specify the reason behind the firing, only saying the Navy takes the security and safety of its members seriously.

It’s unclear if an investigation launched into the allegations this year has concluded. Details of the allegations are unclear. Zeigler previously said Royce was on duty during the probe.

Royce and the Naval Criminal Intelligence Service didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The school recently hosted a conference that focused on sexual assault and harassment in the military.

An earlier version of this report incorrectly said the U.S. Naval Academy is in Delaware instead of Maryland.

