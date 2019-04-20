Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New bout of heavy fighting in Yemen kills dozens

April 20, 2019 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say heavy fighting in Yemen’s southern Dhale province between pro-government forces and Shiite rebels has killed more than 85 people.

The officials say the Houthi rebels recaptured the district of Damt and the surrounding area from forces allied with the internationally recognized government after more than a week of fighting. They say dozens have been wounded.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting the Iran-backed Houthis against the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015.

The war has devastated impoverished Yemen, turning the Arab nation into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

The officials spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

2004: World War II monument opens in Washington D.C.

Get our daily newsletter.