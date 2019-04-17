Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
New Jersey congressmen say ‘no way’ to Manhattan toll plan

April 17, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey congressmen are saying “no way” to New York City’s plan to charge motorists a fee for entering Manhattan.

Democrats Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell announced legislation Wednesday to protect New Jersey motorists who already pay up to $15 for bridge or tunnel tolls.

One provision would deny federal transportation funding to New York if New Jersey commuters who pay bridge or tunnel tolls aren’t exempted from the new fee.

Details of the fee plan are being finalized. It won’t go into effect until 2021 and will be used to fix the city’s mass transit system.

Pascrell called it “a raw deal for New Jersey commuters.”

New York would become the first American city to use so-called congestion pricing to decrease congestion and fund mass transit improvements.

