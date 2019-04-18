Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Zealand officer guilty of planting camera in embassy

April 18, 2019 12:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A naval commodore who served as New Zealand’s senior military attache to the United States has been found guilty of planting a hidden camera in a bathroom at the embassy in Washington.

A jury in the Auckland District Court deliberated for 4 1/2 hours on Thursday before finding Commodore Alfred Harold Keating guilty on a charge of attempting to make an intimate visual recording. He will be sentenced on June 25 and faces the possibility of up to three years in jail.

Judge Robert Ronayne told the jury there was no dispute that a camera was hidden in the embassy bathroom.

Keating resigned from the defense force after pleading not guilty in March, ending a 40-year career during which he became one of New Zealand’s most senior naval officers.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.