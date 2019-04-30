North Carolina, US Rep: Ex-mayor wins Democratic primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Allen Thomas, a former North Carolina mayor, has won the Democratic primary in the race to fill the seat of the late North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones Jr.

Thomas, the former mayor of Greenville, won the special election primary Tuesday in the 3rd Congressional District, avoiding a runoff by capturing well over 30% of the vote. Retired Marine Corps colonel Richard Bew placed second in the six-candidate race.

Thomas will take on candidates from the Republican, Libertarian and Constitution parties in the general election. Seventeen Republicans were on Tuesday’s GOP ballot.

Jones died in February after serving 24 years in the House as a Republican in the eastern North Carolina district.

