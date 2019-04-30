North Korea criticizes Pompeo over comments on nuke talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior North Korean diplomat has accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of making “foolish and dangerous” comments, after Pompeo said Washington will have to “change paths” if nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang break down.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday quoted North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as saying that Pompeo’s comments implied a potential use of military measures to break up the North’s political system.

A February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump collapsed over mismatched demands in sanctions relief and nuclear disarmament.

North Korea earlier this month demanded the removal of Pompeo from the nuclear negotiations.

Advertisement

Pompeo made his comments last week in an interview with CBS television.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.