The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Northam announces high school career and tech grants

April 17, 2019 4:48 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the 16 high schools that will get extra money to spend on career and technical education equipment upgrades.

Northam announced the winners Tuesday. They schools are located around the state and will each get $37,500.

The types of equipment the schools will upgrade or purchase include a heavy equipment operator training simulator, an interactive geriatric patient simulator and a 3D printer.

The competitive grant program was approved by lawmakers in 2016. The first round of grants was distributed in 2017.

