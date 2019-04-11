Listen Live Sports

Officer’s firing appeal delayed in 2016 slaying of black man

April 11, 2019 3:49 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A white former Louisiana police officer who fatally shot a black man has once again had a hearing over his firing postponed.

The Advocate reports former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni’s request to delay the hearing was approved Thursday. Instead of setting a date, the civil service board decided to continue discussions next week. The hearing has been rescheduled several times at attorneys’ requests.

Salamoni shot Alton Sterling six times during a struggle in 2016. He was fired but has appealed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council agreed Wednesday to increase public funds to $37,500 to cover Salamoni’s legal costs in a lawsuit filed for Sterling’s children.

Sterling’s children’s attorney, Mike Adams, says he hopes lawyers can use the extra time to reach a settlement and avoid a trial.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

