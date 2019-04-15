Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officials: Officer fatally shoots man who wielded knife

April 15, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an officer fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and grabbed another person as officers attempted to serve a warrant.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 42-year-old Samuel Charles Talbott produced the knife and grabbed someone inside the Pigeon Forge apartment where police had gone to find him Monday. The release says Talbott refused to comply when repeatedly told to drop the weapon and that the situation escalated.

The TBI says one officer fired at least one shot, killing Talbott. The officer wasn’t identified.

The TBI says no one else was injured.

Advertisement

The investigation was continuing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.