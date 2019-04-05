Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

O’Rourke Holocaust words demean victims, Adelson group says

April 5, 2019 11:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The Republican Jewish Coalition, backed by GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, is accusing Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke of “demeaning” the memories of Holocaust victims by likening President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

In a statement Friday, Executive Director Matt Brooks said O’Rourke “should be embarrassed to resort to Nazi name-calling against President Trump instead of putting forward serious ideas for voters to consider.”

He said the comparison demeans “the memories of the six million Jews lost in the Holocaust and the sacrifices of America’s Greatest Generation, who fought a bloody war to stop Nazism.” He said such comments “reduce the real horrors of the Holocaust and Nazism into empty, meaningless insults.”

O’Rourke made the comments Thursday night at a campaign town hall in Iowa.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.