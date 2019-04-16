Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

O’Rourke may amend past tax returns due to under payment

April 16, 2019 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says he’ll amend “as appropriate” federal tax returns from 2013 and 2014, when he may have underpaid around $4,000 because of incorrectly deducted medical expenses.

O’Rourke late Monday released 10 years of returns filed by himself and his wife, Amy, through 2017. The ex-congressman promised to release 2018 returns as soon as they’re filed.

The incorrectly reported deductions were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which had a tax professional review O’Rourke’s returns. The review spotted that O’Rourke deducted almost $16,000 worth of medical expenses when he should only have deducted 10 percent of income.

A campaign spokesman said Tuesday that “after becoming aware of this error, the accounting firm that prepared the filings was immediately informed and will file an amendment as appropriate.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.